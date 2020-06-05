With the season of comebacks in the Korean music industry taking over, many are making their return with new music. That being said, K-pop group SHINee's youngest member Taemin is set to make his comeback with his new solo album.

On June 5, SPOTV News reported that Taemin will release his new album in July. It was later confirmed by SM Entertainment, his agency, that Taemin is currently prepping for his album. He will begin the month with a new song release followed by promotions.

Taemin released his second solo album 'WANT' in February 2019. The dark concept of the music video was highly appreciated. His solo work with 'Move', 'Danger', 'Press Your Number' have been loved by the fans.

Last year, Taemin became part of SM Entertainment's supergroup, SUPERM. He is currently releasing new videos on his Youtube channel with the name “Taem-Log 6v6.”

