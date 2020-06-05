A few weeks ago, Boney Kapoor had revealed that three of his staff members tested positive for coronavirus. In an official statement released by Boney and Janhvi Kapoor, they had stated that all of them were doing well and are in quarantine as per mandatory safety measures.

Today, the film producer took to Twitter to share a happy development in the matter. He informed that all three of his staff members have fully recovered and tested negative. “Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh,” he tweeted.

Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh @mybmc @MumbaiPolice — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) June 5, 2020



In another tweet, urging all to follow strict guidelines, he wrote, “We pray for the speedy recovery of all the people who are recovering and to the rest, we urge you to Stay Safe by strictly following guidelines given by the Government.”

We pray for the speedy recovery of all the people who are recovering and to the rest, we urge you to Stay Safe by strictly following guidelines given by the Government. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice #Doctors #HealthcareWorkers #Covid19 #CoronaWarriors #StayHomeStaySafe — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) June 5, 2020



Boney Kapoor also thanked all the doctors, police and government for their help. “My family and I would like to thank the Doctors, healthcare workers, BMC, Mumbai Police, State and Central Government for their help and support not just to us but to all across Maharashtra and India. Together we shall overpower Covid19 virus. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice,” he wrote.

My family and I would like to thank the Doctors, healthcare workers, BMC, Mumbai Police, State and Central Government for their help and support not just to us but to all across Maharashtra and India. Together we shall overpower Covid19 virus. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) June 5, 2020

