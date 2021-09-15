South Korean power group EXO’s member Kai has officially become the face of the Seoul Fashion Week of 2022. The city of Seoul officially announced the news of the fashion week along with its global ambassador on September 14.

According to Soompi, the statement read, “Next month, from October 7 to 15, 2022 S/S Seoul Fashion Week will be held digitally in a contact-free fashion. It will be held using fashion films from Seoul’s historical landmarks.”

Revealing the ambassador, the organizers of this year’s event remarked, “Our ambassador Kai has global recognition and fans all over the world. We expect that he will raise awareness about Seoul Fashion Week, as well as interest in Seoul.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAI (@zkdlin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 서울패션위크SeoulFashionWeek (@seoulfashionweek_official)

Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2022 will capture Seoul’s “past-present-future” by taking the runway to the city’s historical landmarks, such as traditional Korean palaces like the iconic ‘Gyeongbuk Palace’. This season’s fashion will be presented through 37 digital “fashion films” that will give viewers all over the world a creative way to experience the history and culture of Seoul.

Seoul Fashion Week will take place from October 7 to 15 and can be viewed through the official website, as well as streaming platforms like YouTube.

On the work front, on November 30 last year, Kai released his debut extended play ‘Kai’ and its lead single "Mmmh", becoming the fifth Exo member to have debuted as a solo singer. Along with being the face of Seoul Fashion Week, Kai became the ambassador of Gucci and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics last year.

