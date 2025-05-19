Organic India has been delighting consumers for over 25 years with its authentic organic products. The Organic India brand is widely recognized as a pioneer in offering organic products in India, including the launch of Tulsi Green Tea and a unique assortment of herbal infusions featuring exotic ingredients like Hibiscus and Chamomile, as well as supplements made with real, whole herbs.

Sachin Tendulkar joins Organic India as brand ambassador

Organic India sources high-quality ingredients directly from thousands of farmers, creating a positive impact on both their livelihoods and the planet through eco-friendly farming practices.

In 2024, the brand was acquired by Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) to strengthen its health and wellness portfolio. This acquisition is expected to significantly expand Organic India’s distribution by leveraging TCPL’s extensive retail footprint across India and globally.

Organic India has now partnered with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, a global icon known for his dedication, authenticity, and consistency in a career spanning over 25 years. His determination to excellence and integrity mirrors with the brand’s unwavering commitment to deliver high-quality, trusted, organic products. With this natural alignment of shared values and vision, Organic India aims to deepen consumer trust, inspire brand love, and reinforce its position as a pioneer and one of the most trusted organic brands in the country.

Organic India focuses on sustainable living with a wide range of offerings in Herbal Supplements, Tea & Infusions, and Organic Packaged Foods in the health and wellness space.

