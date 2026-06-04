Shilpa Shinde has once again found herself at the centre of a controversy after her recent confession about making false sexual harassment allegations against the producer of the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. While her revelation sparked widespread debate across social media, it also drew criticism from several celebrities, fan clubs, and netizens, prompting the actress to issue a fresh response.

Shilpa Shinde hits back at critics after her false harassment claim confession: “I fought alone then, I’m ready to fight alone today”

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a video in which she addressed the backlash she has been receiving ever since her comments resurfaced in public discourse. Although she refrained from naming any individual, the actress took aim at those who have been questioning her motives and targeting her online. She said, “I was questioned – ‘What's up, Shilpa Shinde? You weren't on social media then, but you are on social media today’. I don't know when people will stop gaining publicity in my name. But don't get on the moving train, you'll get hurt.”

Shilpa added, “To gain publicity, you have your own diseases, the people who have died at home. So why do you need Shilpa Shinde? You are already very publicised. Don’t dig up old graves”, she said. The actress further addressed those revisiting past controversies, insisting that she had spoken up now because she wanted to correct the record. She continued, “If you want to dig up the past, let me remind you that I am alive. Even then, I said with proof. I hope may Lord give peace to his soul – the one who is not in this world. I don’t want to do this but let me tell you I will give such proof that even if you don't want to, you will hate that person. So don't tease. Let us all give peace to his soul.”

Explaining why she decided to speak publicly about the matter after several years, Shilpa said, “The biggest thing is that you don't know things. Stop shouting about it. If you had supported me at that time, this situation wouldn't have come today. After 9 years, we did work. No one told me to speak. But I am standing for a girl's father and a woman's husband. Because I lied. I can't live with a lie on my heart”. “If I had arrested them at that time, I would have been arrested myself today. It's my fault. I accept. But you don’t know why I did what I did. If you haven't read it, then read it. See Mahabharata. If you haven't seen it, then see it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official)



The actress also accused critics of misrepresenting her statements and singled out the manner in which her comments have been discussed online. “But don’t come barking like a dog behind Shilpa Shinde. Even then, whatever I said about certain people was manipulated and presented – including my statement on Shubhangi Atre. Why are you after me? What do you want from me? I am living in peace. Why can't you see? Today I have spoken the truth. And for the truth, I am not afraid of anyone. Whoever wants to shout, can shout. Or assume whatever you want to assume,” she stated.

Shilpa went on to say that she has no regrets about speaking up despite the criticism and went on, “God forbid, whatever happened to me, shouldn’t happen to you. Because you will be able to live after that. You will not be seen in the world.” Recalling the scrutiny she faced in the past, she added, “I fought alone at that time. I am ready to fight alone today. It was said about me in Big Boss that I had returned to Big Boss's house after taking bail. So have you ever thought about what was done to me? You should think about it. Everything is crystal clear. And that's why I am not afraid of anyone to tell the truth.”

The actress concluded by appreciating those who supported her perspective following her appearance on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast. “And today I have spoken the truth. Even after Bharti and Harsh's podcast, people said very good things. I appreciate this. Tomorrow people will not be afraid to speak the truth. But if such disgusting people shout, then no one will be able to speak the truth. Because in the world, lies are spoken with confidence. But not everyone can speak the truth,” she concluded.

Shilpa’s latest video has once again intensified discussions around her recent confession, with reactions continuing to pour in across social media platforms.

Also Read: Shilpa Shinde makes shocking confession about Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain row: “The sexual harassment case was false”

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