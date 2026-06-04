Vishesh Films has announced the completion of the principal photography of Awarapan 2, the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The film, directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, was shot across Rajasthan and South East Asia and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Bhatt wrap Awarapan 2

Emraan Hashmi returns to the role of Shivam, a character he first portrayed nearly two decades ago. Disha Patani joins Vishesh Films for the first time in this production.

The screenplay has been written by Bilal Siddiqui. The film is produced under the Vishesh Films banner, with Vishesh Bhatt at the helm of the production.

Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar, written by Bilal Siddiqui, and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films. The film stars Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani and releases in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026.

The first film, Awarapan, also starred Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shaad Randhawa and Purab Kohli. It was directed by Mohit Suri.

Also Read: Awarapan 2 sparks distributor frenzy; Dharma, Zee Studios, AA Films and others meet Mukesh Bhatt for theatrical rights

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.