Apple TV+ today announced it has landed a multi-year overall deal with Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s multiple award-winning production companies Playtone to exclusively develop, produce and distribute all forms of television globally encompassing series, limited series, documentaries, and unscripted projects.

Apple TV+ strikes multi-year overall deal with Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone

Apple’s partnership with Playtone builds on its existing film and series relationship which includes the highly anticipated limited drama series “Masters of the Air,” from Apple Studios, Playtone, and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television. The sweeping series follows the true, deeply personal story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep. Additionally, Apple Original Films Academy Award-nominated blockbuster “Greyhound,” produced by Gary Goetzman and written by and starring Hanks, is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Playtone’s broadly beloved and critically praised television productions have earned six Emmy Awards for Outstanding Miniseries or Movie, four Golden Globe Awards for Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, and five Peabody Awards. Goetzman and Hanks are also recipients of the PGA’s Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television.

