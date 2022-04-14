comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.04.2022 | 12:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
RRR Attack – Part I Dasvi The Kashmir Files K.G.F – Chapter 2 Bachchhan Paandey
follow us on

Apple TV+ strikes multi-year overall deal with Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Apple TV+ today announced it has landed a multi-year overall deal with Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s multiple award-winning production companies Playtone to exclusively develop, produce and distribute all forms of television globally encompassing series, limited series, documentaries, and unscripted projects.

Apple TV+ strikes multi-year overall deal with Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone

Apple TV+ strikes multi-year overall deal with Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone

Apple’s partnership with Playtone builds on its existing film and series relationship which includes the highly anticipated limited drama series “Masters of the Air,” from Apple Studios, Playtone, and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television. The sweeping series follows the true, deeply personal story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep. Additionally, Apple Original Films Academy Award-nominated blockbuster “Greyhound,” produced by Gary Goetzman and written by and starring Hanks, is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Playtone’s broadly beloved and critically praised television productions have earned six Emmy Awards for Outstanding Miniseries or Movie, four Golden Globe Awards for Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, and five Peabody Awards. Goetzman and Hanks are also recipients of the PGA’s Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television.

ALSO READ: Tom Hanks to host a special during the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris; Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato set to perform

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty…

Trending Bollywood News: From Rahul Bhatt…

Trending Bollywood Pics: From team…

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Neetu…

ITZY's Ryujin extends support to wildfire…

Jeon Yeo Been and Park Jung Min in talks to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification