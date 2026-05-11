Babil Khan is set to embark on an exciting new chapter in his acting journey as he will be making his Malayalam cinema debut with filmmaker Babu Janardhanan’s upcoming directorial titled Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market. The project will Babil step into the rich and nuanced world of Malayalam storytelling, an industry celebrated for its depth and authenticity.

Babil Khan to make Malayalam debut in Babu Janardhanan’s Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market

Having steadily carved a space for himself through emotionally resonant performances and unconventional choices, Babil’s foray into Malayalam cinema underscores his commitment to pushing creative boundaries and embracing stories across languages. The film will feature Babil alongside an accomplished ensemble cast including Aparna Balamurali, Deepak Parambol, Nikhil Nair, Johny Antony, Jagadish, Sudheer Karamana, Unni Raja, Athmiya, and Jayashankar.

As per sources, “Babil has always been drawn to stories that challenge him and allow him to grow as an artist. Stepping into Malayalam cinema with a project of this scale and creative depth is an incredibly exciting moment. It reflects his desire to explore powerful narratives beyond boundaries and collaborate with storytellers who inspire him.”

Also Read: Babil Khan finds solace in music amidst busy shoot schedule: “Just my way of spending time with myself”

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