comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.02.2022 | 10:56 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, and their mother Sunanda Shetty summoned by Andheri Court over non-repayment of Rs. 21 lakh loan

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, her sister Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda Shetty has been summoned by the Andheri court in Mumbai in a case of non-repayment of Rs. 21 lakh loan by them. The Shetty family was dragged to court by a businessman over the loan.

Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, and their mother Sunanda Shetty summoned by Andheri Court over non-repayment of Rs. 21 lakh loan

On Sunday, the Andheri court issued summons to the Shetty family following a complaint by a businessman who has alleged non-repayment of Rs. 21 lakh by the trio. The court has ordered Shilpa, Shamita, and Sunanda to appear before the court on February 28.

As per reports, an automobile agency owner had filed a complaint against the three for cheating him of Rs. 21 lakh. The complainant alleged that Shilpa's late father had borrowed Rs. 21 lakh and was supposed to pay the amount with interest in January 2017. The loan was taken by Mr. Shetty in 2015. The complainant claimed that the Shetty family has failed to repay the loan on time. Shilpa's father Surendra had reportedly borrowed the amount at 18% interest per year.

The complainant said that the cheque was written in favour of Surendra's company and that his daughters and wife were aware of the loan.

However, Surendra passed away in 2016, before he could replay the loan. The complainant claims that the Shetty family has refused to repay the loan and has also denied owing them money.

ALSO READ: Raj Kundra transfers Rs. 38.5 crore worth of property and a Juhu mansion to his wife Shilpa Shetty

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

REVEALED: Shoot of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif…

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to release on…

K-pop group SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo tests…

Preity Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings, to…

John Abraham acquires Force rights from…

CBFC passes Valimai Hindi version with UA…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification