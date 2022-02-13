comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.02.2022 | 6:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen starring Nimisha Sajayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu set for a Hindi remake; Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri bag the rights

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Hindi cinema is witnessing an array of announcements, especially several South remakes. While the Hindi dubbing is receiving immense appreciation, the remakes seem to be still a go-to option for many producers looking for more pan-India appeal. Now, it seems like the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen starring Nimisha Sajayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu is getting a Hindi remake as well.

Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen starring Nimisha Sajayan, Suraj Venjaramood set for a Hindi remake; Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri bag the rights

According to a report in an outlet, the Jeo Baby directorial is set for Hindi remake and Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri have acquired the rights for the same. Multiple producers were in the running to acquire the remake rights. Now, the two producers are set to adapt the film, the prep work has reportedly begun and the makers plan to take the project on floors by mid-2022. The casting is underway. It will be helmed by Arati Kadav, who last helmed the Netflix original, Cargo which marked the directorial debut.

The Great Indian Kitchen revolves around a story of a newlywed woman (Nimisha Sajayan) who has been struggling to be the submissive wife that her husband (Suraj Venjaramood) and his family expect her to be.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

REVEALED: Shoot of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif…

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to release on…

K-pop group SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo tests…

Preity Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings, to…

John Abraham acquires Force rights from…

CBFC passes Valimai Hindi version with UA…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification