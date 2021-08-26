The Vikram Batra biopic Shershaah has changed the game for Sidharth Malhotra. His impeccable performance as the 1999 Kargil war martyr in the Vishnuvardhan directorial has brought in the appreciation he was looking for ever since he made his debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year in 2012. Shershaah's worldwide acclaim has brought him back to the limelight and is expected to boost his career like nothing else. Now, we have learnt that Sidharth Malhotra is beginning his post-Shershaah journey by collaborating with Karan Johar once again.

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Sidharth is now doing an aerial action film for Dharma Productions. The yet-untitled film is reportedly being planned on a huge scale and will see Malhotra in a never-seen-before action avatar. Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre are said to be jointly directing this film. Pushkar has previously assisted on big-scale movies like Kick, War, and Pathan while Sagar has worked as a script supervisor on films like Dhadak, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Mardaani 2. Pushkar and Sagar are making their directorial debut as a director duo with this film. While the plot and other details are unknown yet, a source close to Bollywood Hungama informed that the Pushkar and Sagar have been working on this project for nearly a year now and they have already completed the recce. The film is scheduled to get into production in November this year.

This will be Sidharth's eighth film with Dharma Productions after SOTY, Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), Brothers (2015), Kapoor & Sons (2016), Baar Baar Dekho (2016), Ittefaq (2017), and Shershaah. This yet-untitled action drama will be shot on a grand landscape and will have breath-taking and dramatic visuals for the audiences to witness. Dharma Productions is believed to be venturing into large-scale action movie space with this Sidharth Malhotra starrer that will truly be a big-screen cinematic experience. Sidharth will head to this film after completing his spy drama, Mission Majnu that he recently resumed shooting for, and Indra Kumar's comedy Thank God co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet!

Also Read: Shershaah made Kamal Haasan’s ‘chest swell with pride,’ as he watched the movie. Here’s how Karan Johar reacted

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.