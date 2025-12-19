After a brief hiatus from filming, Shah Rukh Khan is set to resume work on his much-anticipated action thriller King from December 20, with the production entering what is described as its most demanding, high-octane schedule yet. The shoot, under director Siddharth Anand, was paused earlier after an intense stretch of filming and a short break for the superstar. Now, the team is gearing up to dive back into stylised action sequences and dramatic confrontations, much to the excitement of fans and industry insiders alike.

Shah Rukh Khan returns to filming King with action-heavy schedule from December 20 after six-week break: Report

A source close to the production told Mid-Day that this upcoming schedule will focus on elaborate action blocks and technically challenging scenes that have been meticulously planned with international stunt directors. Shah Rukh has been "prepping extensively" for this segment, which demands precision and stamina as the narrative pushes the character’s physical limits.

Among those expected to join SRK on set is Suhana Khan, who will share screen space with her father for the first time. The film’s ensemble cast also features Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan, adding considerable star power to the project.

King marks one of Shah Rukh’s most ambitious action ventures to date. Designed to blend grounded combat with a stylised cinematic language, the film has been in the spotlight since its first look was revealed on the actor’s 60th birthday in November. Reports have indicated multiple action set pieces that will define the film’s tone and scale.

The decision to restart shooting now comes as the team moves closer to the intense, action-driven portions of the story that are expected to form the heart of the film’s narrative. While an official release date has not been confirmed by the makers, King is shaping up as one of the most eagerly awaited Indian action films of the coming year, with anticipation building around both its stunts and its ensemble cast.

Fans are clearly watching closely as Shah Rukh reignites filming for this high-stakes project, with the refreshed schedule aimed at bringing audiences a powerful cinematic experience when it eventually hits theatres.

