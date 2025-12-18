Actor, entrepreneur, and style icon Shilpa Shetty announces her much awaited signature Mangalsutra Bracelet collection, this time crafted in purest Type IIa (Type 2A) diamonds through a creative collaboration with Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds.

Speaking about the launch, Shilpa shares, “The mangalsutra has always held deep emotional meaning for me, but I’ve also believed that tradition should evolve with the woman who wears it. The Mangalsutra Bracelet was born from that very thought: a piece that carries sentiment yet fits seamlessly into a modern woman’s everyday style.”

Explaining her decision to re-envision the design, she adds, “I wanted to reinterpret this bracelet in a way that reflects today’s values of conscious luxury, meaningful craftsmanship, and individuality. When I discovered the brilliance and purity of Type IIa (Type 2A) lab-grown diamonds, I knew they were the perfect way to elevate this design. They are of exceptional quality, sustainable, and absolutely stunning.”

The collection features a series of handcrafted bracelets that reinterpret the timeless mangalsutra through a contemporary lens. Minimal in form, rich in symbolism, and designed for all-day wear. Shilpa further shares, “Every piece in this capsule has been personally curated and designed by me. It’s something I would wear to work, at a celebration, or even while travelling. It’s a reminder that tradition can be intimate, expressive, and beautifully individual.”

Adding to Shilpa’s sentiment, Pooja Madhavan, Founder of Limelight, says: “This collection is a celebration of how traditions evolve. The Mangalsutra Bracelet that once symbolized rarity now represents choice, individuality and modernity, values that align deeply with Limelight. Co-designing this with Shilpa has allowed us to bring a contemporary icon to today’s woman.”

