Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently announced the closure of one of Mumbai’s most iconic nightlife destinations, Bastian Bandra, bringing an era to a poignant end. Known for hosting high-energy parties and creating unforgettable memories for patrons, Bastian Bandra has been a symbol of glamour, music, and camaraderie. Meanwhile, the actress also asserted that Bastian at the Top, another branch located in the plush locality of Lower Parel in Mumbai, promises to carry forward the legacy with a new vibe, ensuring that the spirit of Bastian continues to thrive in Mumbai’s party scene.

Shilpa Shetty bids farewell to iconic Bastian Bandra amid family’s financial turmoil

Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai's most iconic destinations – BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city's nightlife now takes its final bow.”

To celebrate the legacy of Bastian, the actress revealed that a special evening will be curated for the venue’s closest patrons, promising “a night filled with nostalgia, energy, and magic, celebrating everything Bastian has stood for one last time.” Shilpa also confirmed that while Bastian Bandra will close, the popular Thursday night ritual, Arcane Affair, will continue next week at Bastian at the Top, ushering in a new chapter with fresh experiences.

Industry insiders suggest that the closure comes amid financial strain faced by the Kundra family. Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra are currently embroiled in a high-profile legal matter. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has booked the couple for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based businessman, Deepak Kothari, of Rs 60.4 crores in connection with a loan-cum-investment deal.

Reports indicated that Kothari had invested the sum between 2015 and 2023, under the pretext of expanding a business through the now-defunct company Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, but claimed that the funds were allegedly misused for personal expenses. An unknown third party has also been charged in connection with the case.

The EOW is currently investigating the matter, but the couple’s legal representatives have dismissed the allegations, stating they are purely civil in nature. According to the lawyer, the dispute was adjudicated by the NCLT Mumbai on October 4, 2024, adding that no criminal wrongdoing has been established.

