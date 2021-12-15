Bollywood and music go hand-in-hand and if we talk about a Bollywood flick whose music touched our heart in the recent past, it has to be Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah. The movie directed by Vishnuvardhan gives us the account of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra’s life who was awarded with the highest gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his heroics on the battlefield.

The soulful, soothing, and heart-touching songs of the movie not only expressed the emotions of the characters in an impeccable manner but also made audiences feel connected with them. While all the songs are amazing, two tracks 'Raataan Lambiyan' and 'Ranjha' were loved the most by music lovers all across the globe.

'Raataan Lambiyan' composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Jubin Nautiyal along with Asees Kaur is undoubtedly the best romantic song that we have heard in a long time. Its fineness can be ascertained by the fact that it got featured on the Billboard Global Excl US charts at the 28th position. On the other hand, melodious 'Ranjha' captured the essence of emotions of the lovers who are together at the moment but soon they will suffer the pain of separation for a long time. Anvita Dutt’s meaningful lyrics and beautiful music by Jasleen Royal touched our hearts literally. The song which secured the 73rd position on the Billboard Global Excl US charts has been sung by B Praak, Jasleen Royal, and Romy.

While 'Jai Hind ki Sena' celebrates the spirit of brave Indian soldiers and the sacrifices that they make for the country, 'Mann Bharryaa 2.0' makes us cry profusely as we witness the last rites of Captain Vikram Batra in the movie.

Let’s celebrate the music of Shershaah as the World Television Premiere of the film is taking place on 19th December 2021 on Colors Cineplex at 7:30PM.

