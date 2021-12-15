Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19. Two days back it was confirmed that Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, and Seema Khan had also tested positive for the virus.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however while testing again as a precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you please get tested. Stay safe everyone,” Shanaya wrote on her Instagram stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)



Maheep Kapoor reportedly has mild symptoms like cold and fever and is currently isolated herself.

Meanwhile, Shanaya has commenced work on her debut film. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shanaya Kapoor starrer Dharma Productions film titled Dono Mile Iss Tarah

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.