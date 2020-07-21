In these tough times of the coronavirus and lockdowns, our own National award winning actress Usha Jadhav has flown to Spain to shoot a feature film a Spanish film La Nueva Normalidad directed by Alejandro Cortés.

Connecting from Fuentes de Ebro in Spain, Usha whose performance in the Marathi film Dhag won her a National award says she is shooting under a strict precautionary environment. “Masks are a must. We are following all the guidelines. The team follows various sorts of precautions like sanitization of everything multiple times which also includes camera and lenses with specific liquid spray. Everyone is provided with face masks and sanitizer on the set. No touching or hugging is allowed on the set and face mask is mandatory all the time. Dress department does the washing and cleaning of clothes every day. The entire cast and crew are strictly instructed to abide by the rules. The cases here are really low right now hence the team is allowed to start shootings with a minimum crew.”

Explaining why she had to do this film Usha says, “Alejandro Cortes directed two feature films which got awards at film festivals all over the world. He makes a storyboard first. Without a story board he doesn't shoot. I was happily surprised to receive the story board when I was still in Mumbai. Another good thing on this project is for the first time I am working with a female cinematographer. Our DOP is Vanessa Alami. Alejandro always works with her.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.