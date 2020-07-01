Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.07.2020 | 1:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Shekhar Kapur to be questioned on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

After questioning several friends of the deceased star it is now filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s turn. Shekhar spent a good two years with Sushant prepping for the purported epic love story Paani with Sushant and the ‘Black’ child actress Ayesha Kapur now all grown up, in the lead.

Shekhar Kapur to be questioned on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

After two years of rehearsals and workshops the film was called off. Apparently the cops are spreading their net far and wide for questioning ensuring that every aspect of the tragic death is amply investigated.

Paani was Shekhar and Sushant’s dream project. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it was set in a futuristic Mumbai where water is the most precious resource. Paani was going to be Shekhar’s own take on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet with Sushant playing a street-smart ruffian from ‘Level B’ who befriends the rich heiress (Ayesha Kapur) from ‘Level A’.

When the project was aborted it not only killed Shekhar and Sushant’s dream, but also effectually finished off Ayesha Kapur’s career.

Also Read: The curious case of Shekhar Kapur, the man who has abandoned at least 13 FILMS, including Sushant Singh Rajput’s Paani!

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vivek Oberoi turns producer with a whodunnit…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star…

Taapsee Pannu shocked to receive electric…

Aamir Khan starrer Vikram Vedha remake…

Second filmmaker announces film based on…

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification