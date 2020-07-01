After questioning several friends of the deceased star it is now filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s turn. Shekhar spent a good two years with Sushant prepping for the purported epic love story Paani with Sushant and the ‘Black’ child actress Ayesha Kapur now all grown up, in the lead.

After two years of rehearsals and workshops the film was called off. Apparently the cops are spreading their net far and wide for questioning ensuring that every aspect of the tragic death is amply investigated.

Paani was Shekhar and Sushant’s dream project. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it was set in a futuristic Mumbai where water is the most precious resource. Paani was going to be Shekhar’s own take on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet with Sushant playing a street-smart ruffian from ‘Level B’ who befriends the rich heiress (Ayesha Kapur) from ‘Level A’.

When the project was aborted it not only killed Shekhar and Sushant’s dream, but also effectually finished off Ayesha Kapur’s career.

