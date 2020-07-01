Bollywood Hungama

Dwayne Johnson tops Instagram rich list 2020 with Rs. 7.6 crores per post, beats Kylie Jenner and Christiano Ronaldo 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hollywood's biggest star Dwayne Johnson is already one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. The actor not only gives blockbusters one after another, but he is also a bankable star. Now, he has topped Instagram rich list 2020 with Rs. 7.6 crores per post. The actor takes the top spot in Hopper HQ’s 4th annual Instagram Rich List with USD 1,015,000.

While his Instagram value increased by 15% since last year, he beat Kylie Jenner and soccer legend Christiano Ronaldo. Beauty Moghul Jenner takes the second spot with earnings USD 986,000 (Rs. 7.4 crores) and Ronaldo takes the third place with USD 889,000 (Rs. 6.7 crores) per post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Looks like @therock is having no problem keeping up with the Kardashians ????????

A post shared by LADbible (@ladbible) on

Here's the list of top 10 celebrities:

1. Dwayne Johnson - $1,015,000
2. Kylie Jenner - $986,000
3. Christian Ronaldo - $889,000
4. Kim Kardashian - $858,000
5. Ariana Grande - $853,000
6. Selena Gomez - $848,000
7. Beyonce - $770,000
8. Justin Bieber - $747,000
9. Taylor Swift - $722,000
10. Neymar Jr. - $704,000

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

New notification