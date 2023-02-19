SCOOP: Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos interviewed by Karan Johar at a party, the conversation to be released soon

While all eyes were on Netflix’s head honcho Ted Sarandos interviewing Sanjay Leela Bhansali, another interview, this time the one that was kept away from the public domain for now, had Karan Johar interviewing Ted Sarandos.

SCOOP: Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos interviewed by Karan Johar at a party, the conversation to be released soon

This happened at a party that Netflix hosted for Sarandos on Saturday night.

An invitee reports, “Karan Johar conducted a 15-minute interview with Ted. Karan’s questions were all improvised and so were all of Ted’s answers. They spoke about the Hindi film industry and its changing dynamics and economics. They also did a photoshoot together.”

Why has this talk not being made public as yet? Sources say that Netflix didn’t want Karan Johar’s conversation with Ted Sarandos to be out until Sarandos’ conversation with Bhansali was in the public domain as there would be “a clash of interests.”

Also Read: Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos flew to India only for announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.