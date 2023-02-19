comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.02.2023 | 5:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Shehzada Pathaan Bholaa Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan... Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » SCOOP: Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos interviewed by Karan Johar at a party, the conversation to be released soon

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos interviewed by Karan Johar at a party, the conversation to be released soon

en Bollywood News SCOOP: Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos interviewed by Karan Johar at a party, the conversation to be released soon
By Subhash K. Jha -

While all eyes were on Netflix’s head honcho Ted Sarandos interviewing Sanjay Leela Bhansali, another interview, this time the one that was kept away from the public domain for now, had Karan Johar interviewing Ted Sarandos.

SCOOP: Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos interviewed by Karan Johar at a party, the conversation to be released soon

SCOOP: Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos interviewed by Karan Johar at a party, the conversation to be released soon

This happened at a party that Netflix hosted for Sarandos on Saturday night.

An invitee reports, “Karan Johar conducted a 15-minute interview with Ted. Karan’s questions were all improvised and so were all of Ted’s answers. They spoke about the Hindi film industry and its changing dynamics and economics. They also did a photoshoot together.”

Why has this talk not being made public as yet? Sources say that Netflix didn’t want Karan Johar’s conversation with Ted Sarandos to be out until Sarandos’ conversation with Bhansali was in the public domain as there would be “a clash of interests.”

Also Read: Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos flew to India only for announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan makeup artist…

Trailer of Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs.…

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan shows…

Mirzapur actor Shahnawaz Pradhan dies of a…

SCOOP: Karan Johar had considered remaking…

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification