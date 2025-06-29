Deepak Kumar Mishra DENIES exit from Vvan over creative difference with Sidharth Malhotra: “We are jamming well and working hard on the film”

On June 28, reports surfaced claiming that director Deepak Kumar Mishra had been ousted from Vvan due to creative differences with Sidharth Malhotra. However, those reports turned out to be unfounded. In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, the director set the record straight, confirming that he remains very much a part of the project.

For those unfamiliar, Vvan marks The Viral Fever’s (TVF) first big-screen venture and is being jointly produced by Balaji Telefilms. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in a leading role.

Addressing the rumours, Deepak told the publication, “I don’t have any such information. Nothing has happened. This is out of the blue. I just want to state that nothing has happened. Sidharth and I are very strong. We are jamming so well and working hard on the film. It is 100% false.”

The speculation originated from a report by PeepingMoon, which claimed that Deepak and Sidharth were at odds over the film’s creative direction, leading to mounting tensions during pre-production. The report went on to suggest that the production house had brought in a new director. However, after Deepak publicly denied the claims, the publication deleted the article.

With the first schedule completed in June and the second slated to begin in August, preparations for Vvan are progressing smoothly. This update has only added to the growing excitement around the film’s release.

While Deepak recently earned acclaim for the fourth season of Amazon Prime Video’s popular series Panchayat, Sidharth has just wrapped filming for Param Sundari, a Maddock Films-backed romantic comedy co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.

