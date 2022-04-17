comscore

Bachchan family not invited to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Wedding; Sanjay Leela Bhansali absent from celebrations

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in private ceremony on April 14 in presence of family and close friends. But, the shocking omissions from the Ranbir-Alia wedding list has left the film industry reeling. Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood friends Siddharth Anand (who directed him in Bachna Ae Haseeno), Vikramjit Singh (director of Roy) and Binoy Gandhi were nowhere to be seen at either the wedding or the reception.

Bachchan family not invited to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Wedding; Sanjay Leela Bhansali absent from celebrations

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who launched Ranbir’s career in Saawariya and in whose Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt has given the performance of her lifetime, was also conspicuous by his absence.

The most bizarre omission from the guest list were the Bachchans. While the Bachchan daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Navya Naveli and Agastya were invited as dulhe ke rishtedaar (Shweta mother-in-law was Ranbir’s grandfather Raj Kapoor’s daughter), the rest of the Bachchan family was not invited.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan arrives for the wedding reception; hides his look with a black curtain inside the car

