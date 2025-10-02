On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, actress Sharvari took to her social media handle to share a heartfelt glimpse into her festive celebrations. Unable to be home for Saraswati Pooja, the actress performed a small puja in her room with a film script, captioning the story, “Couldn’t be home for Saraswati Pooja today, so did my own little Pooja with the script in my room. Starting to shoot a very special film with a very special director and team.”

Imtiaz Ali’s next film starts rolling on Dussehra? Sharvari drops subtle clue

The story, featuring a decorated script and festive flowers, has sparked speculation that Sharvari was hinting at her next big project — the Imtiaz Ali directorial announced earlier this year. While she did not reveal the film’s title or any names, the timing aligns with the upcoming project, which is set to go on floors in August 2025.

Announced in June 2025, the film brings together a stellar ensemble of Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. Slated for a Baisakhi 2026 release, the story is described as a contemporary, witty take on the complexities of love and human connection.

Imtiaz Ali, who has long been celebrated for his emotionally layered storytelling, has teased that this project “has a big heart,” adding that it is “set on a large canvas, yet very personal.” Speaking about the film’s emotional depth, the filmmaker shared a thought-provoking reflection inspired by poet Momin: “Tum mere paas hote ho goya, jab koi doosra nahin hota. Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone’s heart?”

The film also reunites one of Bollywood’s most iconic creative teams — Imtiaz Ali, composer A.R. Rahman, and lyricist Irshad Kamil — who have previously delivered timeless soundtracks in Rockstar, Highway, and Tamasha. Fans can expect another memorable album that complements the emotional resonance of the story.

While Sharvari has yet to officially confirm if her Dussehra puja was indeed with Imtiaz Ali’s script, her post has only added to the growing excitement around the film.

