“We shared the same birthday. He was my co-star in seven films. I knew he was not keeping good health. But the news of his passing is still very saddening,” said Sharmila Tagore, who worked in films as far-ranging as Satyakam and Chupke Chupke with Dharmendra.

Sharmila Tagore on missing out on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Dharmendra, “I fell ill and couldn’t do the film”

She reflected on their screen togetherness. “We first worked together in Devar and then during the same year in Anupama. Two very serious subjects, followed by an out-and-out commercial film Mere Humdum Mere Dost. Shooting with him was a breeze. He was as effortless on screen as he was off it. He was never ‘The Star’ on the sets, always his natural self. There was nothing put-on about him.”

Sharmila Tagore recalled her first meeting with Dharmendra. “Before we worked together, we met when I was shooting with Yash Chopra’s Waqt. I don’t know in what context he was there. But I remember he was dressed… how shall I put it… not like a star at all. When someone complimented him, he hugged that person with such sincerity. That genuineness stayed with him.”

Sharmila ji missed the opportunity to work with Dharamji in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. “I fell ill and couldn’t do the film. The last film we did together was Sunny, where he did a small guest appearance for his son Sunny (Deol)’s sake. I had spoken to him about a documentary, which a lady was making on me. She wanted to speak to Dharam ji. He, of course, said very good things about me. I wish we had more opportunities to interact.”

She singled out Chupke Chupke as the highpoint of their collaboration. “Wherever I go, fans mention Chupke Chupke as their favourite. I am sure Dharmendra also got the same reaction from the public. When I was ill, I watched Chupke Chupke and laughed quite a lot. It is a rare comedy that continues to be funny over the years. We don’t make too many genuinely funny comedies.”

