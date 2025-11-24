Rakul Preet Singh warns fans about imposter using her name on WhatsApp: “Kindly block”

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has issued an urgent warning to her fans regarding an imposter using her name and photos to deceive people on WhatsApp. The impersonator is reportedly chatting with individuals from the number 8111067586, pretending to be the actress.

Taking to her social media handle X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, November 24, Rakul shared a screenshot and cautioned her followers, saying, "Hi guys... it's come to my notice that someone is impersonating on WhatsApp as me and chatting with people. Please notice this isn't my number and do not engage in any random conversations.”

She further added, “Kindly block." The actress urged fans not to fall prey to such deceptive tactics and to avoid any communication from that number.

This is not the first time a celebrity has faced such impersonation issues. Earlier, stars like Aditi Rao Hydari and Shriya Saran also raised concerns about similar impersonation attempts on social media and messaging platforms.

Rakul Preet Singh, known for her roles in hit films including De De Pyaar De 2, where she reprised the role of Ayesha, continues to maintain a strong fan base who are being urged to stay vigilant against fraudsters exploiting her identity.

