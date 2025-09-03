Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has made a fresh addition to his growing real estate portfolio with the purchase of a 2,000 sq. ft. plot worth Rs. 2 crores at Chateau de Alibaug. The actor confirmed the news to Hindustan Times, expressing his excitement about the investment.

“Alibaug has become one of the most exciting places to invest in today — close to Mumbai and I plan to build my own home there. This is the first time I have invested in land and with full trust in The House of Abhinandan Lodha. I’m glad to have made this investment,” the 34-year-old actor said.

Kartik’s real estate journey reflects his remarkable rise in Bollywood. In 2019, he purchased an apartment in Versova, the same neighbourhood where he once stayed as a paying guest during his early days in Mumbai. His investments gathered pace in June 2023, when he acquired two luxury apartments in Juhu, each valued at over Rs. 17.5 crores. One of these properties, measuring 1,912 sq. ft., was later leased out for Rs. 4.5 lakhs per month.

Even as he builds a reputation as a smart investor, Kartik continues to dominate the big screen. Last year, he delivered a blockbuster with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and featuring Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri.

Looking ahead, Kartik is set to star in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy directed by Sameer Vidwans under the Dharma Productions banner. Slated for release in 2026, the film marks his much-talked-about reunion with producer Karan Johar, following their reported fallout during the making of Dostana 2 in 2022.

