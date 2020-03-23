Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.03.2020 | 4:40 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

‘In Shamshera, I’m excited to play the role of a performer who dances her way into the hearts of people,’ says Vaani Kapoor

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vaani Kapoor is one of the hottest actors gracing the silver screen today. The sassy star has stood out with her looks, her acting as well as her brilliant dancing skills. Vaani, interestingly, has some really big dance hits to her credit having danced her heart out with Hrithik Roshan in 'Ghungroo' (WAR), with Ranveer Singh in 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' and 'Ude Dil Befikre' (Befikre), among others. Vaani will now be seen in a drop-dead gorgeous avatar in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera in which she plays the role of the most coveted performer in India.

‘In Shamshera, I’m excited to play the role of a performer who dances her way into the hearts,' says Vaani Kapoor

Talking about her prowess in dancing, Vaani says, “I've always believed for an actor it's very important and integral to try and learn as many art forms as they can in order to make their performance an overall success. I consider myself very lucky that the people and the industry have given me so much appreciation for my dance pieces.”

The actress reveals that she hadn’t had any formal training in dancing before she entered Bollywood! “Honestly, it wasn't easy. I have never received formal training as a dancer until I entered Bollywood. I was always very inspired by actors such as Madhuri, Sridevi and so many more! They are performers. I have always aspired to be an actor who not only acts but is an overall performer. It's taken a lot of hard work behind each piece that I put out in front of our audience.”

About her character in the much-awaited action entertainer Shamshera, Vaani discloses saying, “In Shamshera too, I’m really excited to play the role of a performer who dances her way into the hearts of people and I have some amazing songs to perform on. I’m hoping that all the songs of Shamshera become a huge success too. It's a product of our love, sweat, and hard work.”

Also Read: Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar starrer finds its leading lady in Vaani Kapoor

Tags : , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Exclusive: Singer Vishal Mishra talks about…

Ekta Kapoor approached Priyanka Chopra and…

Kanika Kapoor’s stayed in the Lucknow hotel…

FIR filed against Kanika Kapoor after she…

Hrithik Roshan's farmhouse in Lonavala is…

Coronavirus outbreak: Kanika Kapoor dodged…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification