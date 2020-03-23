Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.03.2020 | 6:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

A self-quarantined Ranveer Singh turns into a zombie! See photo

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Not many of us are really used to staying home for a long time! As a precaution during the scary pandemic we are facing, majority of us across various professions are self-quarantined. This includes actors too. Ranveer Singh is probably enjoying wife Deepika Padukone's undivided attention at home right now, but such breaks can feel really long!

A self-quarantined Ranveer Singh turns into a zombie! See photo

Ranveer hears us. He shared a photo of himself looking like a Zombie, on Instagram. "Me coming out of quarantine," the caption reads. LOL!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Me coming out of quarantine

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Also, we aren't the only ones, guilty of over-indulgence at home. Looks like he finished one jar of Nutella, from a personalised jar that has 'Simmba' written on it. "Ek toh gaya . ab tera kya hoga, Bajirao?," he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ek toh gaya ???? ab tera kya hoga, Bajirao?

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on


Looks like the actor's quarantine time is proving to be nice!

Ranveer's next outing '83, which also stars Deepika as his on-screen wife, has been delayed owing to the Covid-19 crisis. He took to Instagram to share the same with us a few days ago. "83 is not just our film but the entire nation’s film. But the health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care. We shall be back soon," the post read.

Tags : , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

‘In Shamshera, I’m excited to play the role…

Exclusive: Singer Vishal Mishra talks about…

Ekta Kapoor approached Priyanka Chopra and…

Kanika Kapoor’s stayed in the Lucknow hotel…

FIR filed against Kanika Kapoor after she…

Hrithik Roshan's farmhouse in Lonavala is…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification