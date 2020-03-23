Not many of us are really used to staying home for a long time! As a precaution during the scary pandemic we are facing, majority of us across various professions are self-quarantined. This includes actors too. Ranveer Singh is probably enjoying wife Deepika Padukone's undivided attention at home right now, but such breaks can feel really long!

Ranveer hears us. He shared a photo of himself looking like a Zombie, on Instagram. "Me coming out of quarantine," the caption reads. LOL!

Also, we aren't the only ones, guilty of over-indulgence at home. Looks like he finished one jar of Nutella, from a personalised jar that has 'Simmba' written on it. "Ek toh gaya . ab tera kya hoga, Bajirao?," he wrote.

Looks like the actor's quarantine time is proving to be nice!

Ranveer's next outing '83, which also stars Deepika as his on-screen wife, has been delayed owing to the Covid-19 crisis. He took to Instagram to share the same with us a few days ago. "83 is not just our film but the entire nation’s film. But the health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care. We shall be back soon," the post read.