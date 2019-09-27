Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.09.2019 | 8:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Shammi Kapoor & Mumtaz’ ‘Aaj Kal Tere Mere’ song to be recreated in Lootcase

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kunal Kemmu and Vijay Raaz are starring in an upcoming film Lootcase which is a mixture of drama, comedy and a joyful ride. While the film is set to release soon, it has been revealed that it will have a recreation of a song ‘Aaj Kal Tere Mere’ from Shammi Kapoor film, Brahmachari.

Shammi Kapoor & Mumtaz' 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere' song to be recreated in Lootcase

The song was originall picturized on Shammi Kapoor and Mumtaz and it is still one of his classics. The song will be re-created in Lootcase. In case of this film, it will help magnify the madness of the plot. The director also said that they have not tampered with the Shankar Jaikishan. Instead, they have incorporated the same song as it is in the film.

In the film, everyone is running around trying to find the red bag and are willing to go to any lengths to get to it. Kunal Kemmu is the one person who seems to have accidentally found the bag and the very minute that he does he forms a connection with it refusing to ever let go.

Lootcase will see Kunal Kemmu in the lead along with Gajraj Rao, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions. Lootcase is all set to release on October 11, 2019.

More Pages: Lootcase Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Dream Girl Box Office Collections -…

Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao to turn director…

Box Office: Dream Girl Day 15 in overseas

Box Office: Dream Girl Day 14 in overseas

Dream Girl Box Office Collections – The…

Dream Girl Box Office Collections -…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification