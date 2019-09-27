Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.09.2019 | 7:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Bigg Boss 13: Rashmi Desai is the highest paid contestant on the show hosted by Salman Khan?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Salman Khan is all set to host the season 13 of the reality TV show Bigg Boss. The show will premiere on television on September 29 at 9 pm. The Bigg Boss House is set in a studio in Mumbai and is spread across 18,500 sq ft area and is a lavish, museum-themed set. This year’s show will also have only celebrities and no commoners as participants. There has been a lot of speculation and rumours surrounding the participants in the show.

Bigg Boss 13: Rashmi Desai is the highest paid contestant on the show hosted by Salman Khan?

However, as per reports actress Rashmi Desai is touted to be the highest-paid contestant. Reportedly, she will be entering the house with her beau Arhaan Khan and is being paid an amount if Rs 1.2 crores for her stay in the house. Owing to her popularity, the makers are depending on her to raise the entertainment quotient in the show. Rashami too is pretty excited, especially with the whopping amount she is getting paid.

Apart from Rashmi Desai some of the confirmed celebrities for the show are Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Shukla, Aarti Singh, and Koena Mitra. According to several reports, Vivian Dsena and Shivin Narang will also be part of the show. Actress Ameesha Patel too revealed that she will be having a special role in the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Ashwini Koul of Splitsvilla & Tara Sitara fame joins Salman Khan’s show

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss 13: Ashwini Koul of Splitsvilla &…

After Hina Khan’s exit, Aamna Sharif returns…

EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon to star in Sanjay…

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to wrap up Dabangg 3…

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan starrer Radhe to…

Bigg Boss 13: Omung Kumar says NO to plastic…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification