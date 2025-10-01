comscore
Shamita Shetty launches her own healthy snack brand: "It's rare to find something that ticks all the boxes"

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actress and wellness advocate Shamita Shetty’s journey into entrepreneurship began unexpectedly. What started as a search for a clean and tasty snack turned into a new venture, sparked by a simple question she posed to her social media followers.

Shamita Shetty launches her own healthy snack brand: “It’s rare to find something that ticks all the boxes”

Among the many responses, one stood out from Swati Soni, a home chef and founder of Meve Jars, who shared a sample of her handcrafted nut spreads.

Just one taste was enough to impress her. The spread, made with 73% real nuts and no preservatives, offered rich flavour with clean ingredients something she hadn’t come across in stores. She quickly realized it was more than just a snack; it was a brand she wanted to be involved with.

Shamita explained, “It's rare to find something that ticks all the boxes: clean ingredients, nourishing, and it tastes incredible. After I tried it, I just kept thinking about it, and a simple endorsement deal didn't feel right. I realised I didn't just want to be a face on a poster, I wanted to get involved and help grow the business. That’s why I reached out with a bigger idea to join her as a co-founder and build this brand together.”

For Swati Soni, whose brand began as a kitchen experiment, the call from Shamita was surreal. “When Shamita called and said she wanted to be my partner, I almost couldn't believe it,” Swati admitted. “She just got it. She understood what Meve Jars is about; real food, clean ingredients, no compromises. All I ever wanted was to share what I make with people, and with her by my side, that’s becoming a reality in a way I never expected.”

This collaboration brings together two women with a shared goal—to make healthy snacking more accessible and enjoyable. While Swati focuses on creating tasty, nutrient-rich products, Shamita lends her voice and experience as a wellness advocate to help the brand reach a wider audience.

In a market increasingly focused on healthier and transparent food choices, Meve Jars aims to provide a tasty yet wholesome snacking experience. This partnership goes beyond business it seeks to expand the brand’s reach and connect with a community of mindful eaters who don’t have to compromise on flavour.

