Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is set to make his Hollywood debut in an upcoming action film alongside Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone and Thai martial arts star Tony Jaa. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Amazon MGM is in talks to develop a pan-world project that would feature the three action stars together for the first time.

Tiger Shroff is set to team up with Sylvester Stallone and Tony Jaa for global Hollywood action film: Report

A source revealed, “Amazon MGM is developing an action film which has the possibility of bringing together Sylvester Stallone, Tony Jaa and Tiger Shroff. It’s a global project, and the idea is to make it in the format of a multi-lingual film.”

Discussions have already begun, and insiders claim that all three actors have expressed interest in coming on board. The source added, “The director of the film could be an Indian name only, and the details have been kept under wraps for now. Tiger Shroff is excited to team up with his idol, Sylvester Stallone in this one of its kind Pan-World action spectacle.”

The untitled film is being designed as a large-scale global spectacle, blending Hollywood’s trademark scale for action with the intensity of Asian cinema. For Sylvester, who previously appeared in a cameo in Kambakkht Ishq (2009), this project could be his first full-fledged feature tied to the Indian film industry.

Tiger Shroff has previously expressed his admiration for Stallone, stating, “I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India. Great character. Hope they don't wreck it.” This upcoming collaboration marks a significant milestone in Shroff’s career, bringing together international action icons for a groundbreaking cinematic experience.

Meanwhile, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha, which released earlier this month. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Shreyas Talpade in key roles.

