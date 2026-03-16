The casting for the much-awaited mythological epic Ramayana continues to generate buzz, and a new report suggests that actor Faisal Malik may be stepping into a significant role in the ambitious project. According to an exclusive report by Hindustan Times, Malik has been roped in to play Kumbhakaran, the younger brother of Ravana, in the large-scale adaptation directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Faisal Malik to play Kumbhakaran in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer Ramayana: Report

Faisal Malik, who is widely recognised for his role in the popular series Panchayat and was recently seen in Subedaar alongside Anil Kapoor, is reportedly the latest addition to the film’s evolving ensemble. Earlier reports had suggested that Bobby Deol was being considered for the role of Kumbhakaran. However, recent developments indicate that Malik has now been finalised for the part. That said, neither the actor nor the makers have issued an official confirmation regarding the casting.

Quoting a source close to the production, the report stated that Malik has already begun filming for the project. “He joined Yash for the introductory Kumbhakaran scene at Prime Focus studio in Mumbai, shot with an international action crew. The sequences are heavy on graphics — similar to Avatar.” The source further revealed that the major battle sequences featuring the character are yet to be filmed. “His height and heavily built frame perfectly suit the character,” they added.

The casting update comes as fans continue to closely follow developments around the film, especially after a first glimpse of the project was unveiled last year. The core cast of the epic includes Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Sunny Deol. Meanwhile, several other names have also been circulating in connection with the film, including Raghav Juyal, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta and Vivek Oberoi, although many of these casting details remain unconfirmed.

Earlier reports had indicated that audiences could receive a special announcement regarding the remaining cast on March 27. However, the reveal has reportedly been delayed due to the ongoing Middle East crisis, which has impacted schedules across multiple countries.

The epic is being produced by Namit Malhotra and will feature music composed by Academy Award winners A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Director Nitesh Tiwari has also written the screenplay in collaboration with Shridhar Raghavan.

The makers have already confirmed that the first instalment of Ramayana will release during Diwali this year, while the second part is slated for a Diwali 2027 release. With an international crew and large-scale visual effects involved, the film is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious cinematic projects in Indian cinema.

Also Read: Indira Krishna shares photo with Ranbir Kapoor from Ramayana sets: “Love you RK”

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