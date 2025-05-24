Ikkis marks the acclaimed director’s return after the success of Badlapur under the Maddock banner.

Bollywood’s much-awaited war-drama Ikkis now has a release date! Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films has officially announced that the film will hit cinemas on Thursday, October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday known for strong box office openings.

BREAKING: Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda starrer Ikkis to release on Gandhi Jayanti 2025; to clash with Kantara: Chapter 1

Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis marks the acclaimed director’s return after the success of Badlapur under the Maddock banner. The film brings together a powerhouse ensemble — veteran legend Dharmendra, rising star Agastya Nanda (grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan), and the critically acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

Ikkis is based on the extraordinary real-life story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardee who displayed unmatched courage and made the ultimate sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film promises to blend emotional depth, patriotic fervor, and gripping storytelling — hallmarks of Raghavan’s unique narrative style.

This is Agastya Nanda’s second major film after his debut, and Ikkis positions him in a challenging, emotionally rich role that could cement his place in Bollywood’s next-gen talent. For Dharmendra, the film marks a return to intense drama, while Jaideep Ahlawat’s inclusion hints at a layered, possibly commanding performance.

Backed by Maddock Films, Ikkis is already being touted as one of 2025’s most awaited films, both for its subject and for the collaboration of some of the industry’s finest talents.

Interestingly, by choosing this release date, Ikkis will be clashing at the box office with Rishab Shetty’s Pan-India film Kantara: Chapter 1, which is a prequel to his 2022 surprise hit Kantara.

