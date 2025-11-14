Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to predict that Rizwan Sajan, the founder and chairman of Danube Group, will launch a tower named after Shah Rukh Khan at an event held in Mumbai on November 14. Our news break came to be true. SRK himself graced the occasion for the launch of the skyscraper, called Shahrukhz By Danube, and as expected, raised laughs and touched hearts with his quotes. Rizwan Sajan spoke highly of Shah Rukh and how he had a long chat with his wife on Zoom when he told her that she was ill. But the event went on another level when King Khan made an entry.

HISTORIC: Dubai Tower named after Shah Rukh Khan, Shahrukhz By Danube, launched; to have a statue of King Khan; SRK says, “Meri maa zinda hoti toh bahut khush hoti!”; adds, “Eid ke chand ki tarah main bahar kam aata hoon. Lekin jab aata hoon, tab kamaal aata hoon!”

Shah Rukh Khan warmly greeted Rizwan Sajan and gave a peck on the cheek to the host, Farah Khan. Farah joked, “I know you are all very jealous. Once more, please!” SRK smiled and kissed her cheeks again!

Shah Rukh then said, “Main Eid ka chand jaisa ho gaya hoon. Bahar kam aata hoon. Lekin jab aata hoon, tab kamaal aata hoon!” As expected, there was applause and hoots.

He revealed, “I asked Rizwan bhai if the event would be held in Dubai. He told me, ‘Nahin. Mera desh mere bahut kareeb hai. Hence, I want to launch it in Mumbai’. He meant it.”

Rizwan’s son, Adel Sajan, Managing Director, Danube Group, then took over and explained the salient features of Shahrukhz By Danube. He revealed that it’s a 55-storey office tower. He added, “Not only do we have a helipad, but also an air taxi station. In 2026, Dubai will be introducing Air Taxi station and you could be entering in style in Shah Rukh’s tower!”

Interestingly, the entrance of Shahrukhz By Danube will have a statue of Shah Rukh in his signature pose. Adel explained, “The idea is not just to have an office tower but my father’s vision was that he wanted it to be like a tourist destination. When my mother comes to Mumbai, the first thing she has to do is to go outside Mannat and take a picture. Likewise, millions of Indians go to Dubai. When we created Shahrukhz By Danube in the heart of Sheikh Zayed Road, we are anticipating that people are going to queue outside and take a picture with the King himself!”

After the presentation, Shah Rukh Khan was asked for his reaction. The superstar was too overwhelmed and he said, “What can I say? Meri maa zinda hoti toh bahut khush hoti! It’s a very big honour. When I take my kids to Dubai, I’ll tell them, ‘Yeh dekh. Papa ki building hai’ although the building is owned by Rizwan bhai! Lekin naam toh mera likha hoga (smiles).

