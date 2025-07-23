Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced that Anupam Kher’s directorial Tanvi The Great will be made tax-free in the state. The decision comes after a special screening held in Bhopal, where CM Yadav watched it alongside the veteran actor-director.

“Today, I had the opportunity to watch the film Tanvi The Great with the renowned actor and director Shri @AnupamPKher ji in Bhopal. I announce that the film will be made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh,” Yadav said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The film, which features the story of an autistic girl navigating challenges and aspirations, has drawn attention for its subject matter. Speaking about the film’s impact, Yadav added, “This touching film, dedicated to the struggles, determination, and dreams of an autistic girl, inspires people to be more sensitive, humane, and compassionate towards such special children. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Shri Kher ji and his entire team for this wonderful film.” Anupam Kher, was present during the Bhopal screening.

आज भोपाल में सुप्रसिद्ध अभिनेता एवं निर्देशक श्री @AnupamPKher जी के साथ उनकी फिल्म Tanvi The Great देखने का अवसर मिला। फिल्म को मध्यप्रदेश में टैक्स फ्री करने की घोषणा करता हूं। ऑटिस्टिक बच्ची के संघर्ष, संकल्प व सपनों को समर्पित यह मार्मिक फिल्म ऐसे विशेष बच्चों के प्रति लोगों… pic.twitter.com/8BHZ8xWaXk — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 22, 2025

The tax exemption is expected to make the film more accessible to audiences across the state. While it is not uncommon for states to waive entertainment tax on films dealing with social issues, Tanvi The Great is among the few this year to receive such a status.

With this move, Madhya Pradesh joins a growing list of states supporting films with social themes, particularly those spotlighting neurodiversity and inclusion.

Produced by NFDC, Tanvi The Great stars debutant Shubhangi in the titular role along with Jackie Shroff, Karan Tacker, Arvind Swamy, Pallavi Joshi, Boman Irani among others.

