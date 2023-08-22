Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, one of India's most trusted real estate developers, announced signing of renowned celebrity couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor as the brand ambassadors for its flagship project Vanaha, located near Bavdhan, Pune. Part of one of India's largest townships of more than 1000 acres, which holds more than 350 acres of open and green spaces, Vanaha is a luxurious and magnificent mixed-use development of residential, commercial, and retail spaces.

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor come together to endorse Vanaha project in Pune by Shapoorji Pallonji

With panoramic views of the sprawling Oxford Golf Course which holds Pune's only 18-hole private golf course, the project is nestled amidst picturesque hills and verdant landscapes. Every aspect of Vanaha has been carefully crafted, enabling residents to unwind and reconnect with nature within their own sanctuary along with providing them with meticulously planned homes. As the brand ambassadors, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor will bring their charisma and influence to promote family values, togetherness, community building, and a deep understanding of living in harmony with nature.

Expressing his views on the collaboration, Mr. Nirav Dalal, Business Head, and Chief Investment Officer, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, stated, "We are delighted to have Shahid and Mira Kapoor as the brand ambassadors for our Vanaha project. The couple's elegance, sophistication, exquisite taste, and extraordinary accomplishments perfectly represent this luxurious project. The affiliation signifies the standards of excellence, dependability, and grace that Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate upholds. We envisage this association will elevate the project's visibility and lead potential customers to their dream homes."

Expressing his excitement about the partnership, acclaimed actor Shahid Kapoor, said, "We are honoured to be associated with Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and their iconic project Vanaha. We trust the brand's dedication to excellence, quality, and customer satisfaction, as these values align with our own. Pune as a city is very close to our hearts, and Vanaha's harmonious fusion of urban living and tranquil environment fits our style. We anticipate a fruitful collaboration and the chance to motivate potential homebuyers to enjoy the comfort and luxury provided by Vanaha."

Mira Kapoor echoed the excitement and added, "We are thrilled to be a part of this development. Vanaha by Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is an excellent project surrounded by lush greenery. I feel it's the perfect place for modern families looking for a blend of convenience and natural beauty. We are sure that our collaboration will highlight the extraordinary way of life that Vanaha has to offer."

Vanaha by Shapoorji Pallonji offers an exceptional living experience, seamlessly blending luxury, tranquillity, and top-notch amenities. Residents can indulge in a range of features, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, and fitness centres. The project enjoys excellent connectivity to key routes and is strategically positioned near major IT hubs.

Also Read: Pankaj Kapur is proud of Shahid Kapoor as a father and a co-actor: “He’s a very talented, forthright, honest, and hardworking young man”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.