Shahid Kapoor is set to headline another unconventional romantic comedy, this time joining hands with filmmaker Amit Sharma for a soul-swapping comedy-drama. According to an exclusive report by Variety India, the untitled project will revolve around a married couple whose souls unexpectedly get exchanged, leading to a chaotic yet emotional journey of self-discovery and understanding.

Shahid Kapoor teams up with Amit Sharma for romantic comedy; Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor in talks: Report

The film marks Shahid Kapoor’s latest move in the rom-com space after the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which explored a futuristic love story between a human and a robot. Interestingly, the new film arrives at a time when a sequel to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is already in development under Maddock Films.

Directed by Amit Sharma, known for films such as Badhaai Ho and Maidaan, the upcoming project is said to blend comedy with emotional depth. The story reportedly follows a husband and wife who suddenly wake up in each other’s bodies, forcing them to navigate unfamiliar routines, responsibilities and emotional realities.

The unusual premise is expected to create several comic situations while also exploring themes of empathy, marriage and identity. Sources suggest that the film is being developed as a heartwarming family entertainer with a strong emotional core.

While Shahid Kapoor has officially come on board, the makers are still finalising the female lead. The report also suggests that discussions are currently underway with Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor for the role. If Janhvi signs the film, it will mark her first on-screen collaboration with Shahid Kapoor. A reunion with Kiara Advani would also generate excitement among audiences after the massive success of Kabir Singh.

The untitled film is expected to go on floors in the latter half of 2026 and is currently eyeing a theatrical release sometime in mid-2027.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor continues to stay busy with multiple high-profile projects. The actor is presently shooting for the second season of Farzi, directed by filmmaker duo Raj & DK for Prime Video India. The upcoming season will see the return of actors Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna and Bhuvan Arora alongside him.

Apart from that, Shahid will next be seen in Cocktail 2 directed by Homi Adajania. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, and is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 21, 2026.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor starrer O’Romeo drops on Prime Video; Vishal Bhardwaj’s mafia romance thriller streams from April 10 onwards

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