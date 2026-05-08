Real estate deals involving Bollywood celebrities continue to draw significant attention, especially when the properties are located in Mumbai’s premium entertainment hubs. The latest actor to make headlines in the city’s property market is Arbaaz Khan, who has reportedly sold a luxury apartment in Andheri West for Rs 6.5 crores.

Arbaaz Khan sells Mumbai apartment in Andheri West for Rs 6.5 crores: Report

According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the transaction was officially registered on May 5, 2026. The apartment is located in Tower B of Runwal Elegante, a high-end residential project in Lokhandwala Complex near Infiniti Mall.

Reports suggest that the apartment has a carpet area of 1,369 square feet and comes with two designated parking spaces. The buyers are also said to have paid stamp duty worth approximately Rs 39 lakhs as part of the registration process.

Andheri West, particularly the Lokhandwala area, has long been considered one of Mumbai’s most desirable residential neighbourhoods for film and television personalities. Its proximity to studios, production houses, restaurants, and commercial spaces has made it a preferred address among actors, filmmakers, influencers and business professionals connected to the entertainment industry.

Interestingly, this is not the only real estate transaction involving Arbaaz Khan this year. Earlier in 2026, the actor-producer reportedly purchased another apartment in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari West area for Rs 2.78 crores.

As per documents previously accessed by property platform Zapkey, the apartment is situated on the 27th floor of Autograph Residency on Link Road in Jogeshwari West. The property reportedly has a RERA carpet area of 1,243 square feet and was acquired at a rate exceeding Rs 22,000 per square foot.

The Jogeshwari property deal was registered on February 17, 2026. Reports further stated that more than Rs 16 lakh was paid towards stamp duty along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000. The apartment also includes two parking slots.

Neither Arbaaz Khan nor his representatives have publicly commented on the transactions.

Also Read: REVEALED: Nearly 2 years after Heeramandi, Manisha Koirala signs Arbaaz Khan’s Raazdar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.