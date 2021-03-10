Celebrities have always paid close attention to their cars or bikes for that matter, ensuring that they always have the latest models with the most luxurious features. Well Shahid Kapoor is no different, the actor who recently purchased a BMW R1250 bike in 2019, was recently seen checking out the latest variant of the BMW X7 SUV.

Interestingly, the car manufacturer sent across two variants of the vehicle to Shahid’s Juhu residence for a closer inspection. While one was a white mammoth the other was in blue. Though it still is unclear whether Shahid has settled on purchasing the vehicle, the BMW X7 features a 3 litre 6 cylinder engine and is said to be the flagship Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) from BMW. Available in two variants - xDrive30d Design Pure Excellence Signature (locally produced) and the xDrive40i (CBU) the price starts at Rs. 92.99 Lakh and goes upto Rs. 1.65 crore.

Back on the work front, Shahid Kapoor who was last seen in the 2019 release Kabir Singh will next be seen in Jersey which is a sports drama film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri that is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same title.

