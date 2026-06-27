EXCLUSIVE: Tanishk Bagchi gets engaged to Payal Dangodra in a close-knit ceremony at Mahaveer Jain’s home; Amruta Fadnavis attends

One of the most prominent composers of the film industry, Tanishk Bagchi, is now engaged. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the engagement took place yesterday, Friday, June 26.

EXCLUSIVE: Tanishk Bagchi gets engaged to Payal Dangodra in a close-knit ceremony at Mahaveer Jain’s home; Amruta Fadnavis attends

Tanishk Bagchi's engagement took place with Payal Dangodra, a prominent fashion, beauty, food, travel and lifestyle content creator.

The engagement ceremony was a close knit one and took place in the Mumbai residence of producer Mahaveer Jain. Only close friends and family members were present to indulge in the celebrations and bless the couple.

As per inside sources, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, was one of the guests and she even sang songs.

Interestingly, Tanishk Bagchi has now turned producer along with dynamic young producer Divyansh Jain under 'MJF NXT', a platform by Mahaveer Jain Films to present a platform for emerging creative talents in the entertainment industry landscape.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Tanishk Bagchi of Saiyaara fame turns producer with ‘MJF NXT’ initiative of Mahaveer Jain Films along with Divyansh Jain

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