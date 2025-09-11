The legal battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s estate has intensified, with his third wife Priya Sachdev making strong remarks against Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor in the Delhi High Court hearing on Wednesday, September 10.

“I am his legal wife”: Priya Sachdev questions Karisma Kapoor’s claim in Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crores estate battle

As reported by Hindustan Times, Priya’s lawyer Rajiv Nayyar argued that Karisma, Sunjay’s former wife, had been absent from his life for over 15 years. “I am his legal wife. The claims of love and affection – where was all this when they fought prolonged divorce legal battles in the Supreme Court,” the lawyer stated, adding that Karisma was “nowhere to be seen” since their divorce in 2016.

The dispute has gained further complexity following reports that Safira, Priya and Sunjay’s daughter, has dropped her surname ‘Chatwal’ and adopted ‘Kapur’. Industry watchers suggest the change may be strategic, possibly to strengthen her position in the inheritance matter.

Meanwhile, Karisma’s children with Sunjay – Samaira and Kiaan – have also moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the legitimacy of their late father’s purported will. In their petition, they alleged that Priya forged the document, claiming neither the original nor a copy has been shared with them. They requested the court to provide them access to the said will.

Adding to the family discord, Sunjay’s sister Mandhira Kapur recently alleged that their mother was locked in a room by board members of Sona Comstar, a company linked to the Kapur family, and was made to sign papers without being informed of the details.

The matter remains under judicial scrutiny, with multiple claims and counterclaims emerging from different sides of the Kapur family.

