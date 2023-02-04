comscore

Vani Jairam, conferred with Padma Bhushan in 2023, passes away at her Chennai residence

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Vani Jairam, conferred with Padma Bhushan in 2023, passes away at her Chennai residence

Singer Vani Jairam has been found dead at her Chennai residence.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Singer Vani Jairam passed away on February 4 at her residence in Chennai, and Tamil Nadu police confirmed her demise. Vani was living by herself at an apartment in Thousand Lights' locality in the city. On January 25, Vani Jairam was conferred with the Padma Bhushan for her contribution to the field of Arts. Reportedly, she fell down and injured her forehead. However, further details about her sudden demise are awaited.

While speaking to the media, Jairam's maid Malarkodi informed, “I rang the bell five times at Vani Jairam's residence. But she didn't open the door. Even my husband called her up but she didn't receive the call. It's only she who stays at this residence.”

For the unversed, born as a Kalivani, Vani Jairam hailed from a family of classically trained musicians. The late singer started her music career with the song ‘Bole Re Papihara’ from Jaya Bachchan's debut as a leading lady in the 1971 film Guddi. In her career spanning five decades, she has done playback for over a thousand Indian movies across languages such as Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, among others.

She collaborated with a bunch of legendary composers, including MS Vishwanathan, KV Mahadevan, Chakravarthy, Ilaiyaraaja, and Sathyam, among others. Besides films, she recorded numerous devotionals and private albums and participated in solo concerts in India and abroad.

