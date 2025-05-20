In true Siddharth Anand style—subtle yet seismic—the director set social media ablaze today with a single word tweet: “Tomorrow.” The cryptic post, with no further context or elaboration, has fans and industry insiders buzzing with one question: Is the much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King finally going on floors? While there has been no official confirmation yet, all signs point to a major announcement—or better yet, the commencement of shooting—on May 20, 2025.

King marks the long-speculated and highly anticipated collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand, the duo that has separately delivered some of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters in recent years. But what makes this film even more special is that it is expected to launch Suhana Khan—SRK’s daughter—on the big screen in a full-fledged commercial role.

Tomorrow. ???? — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) May 20, 2025

Suhana, who made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies on OTT, will reportedly play a pivotal role in King, sharing screen space with her real-life father. It’s a cinematic moment fans have long dreamed of—and it seems that dream is about to become reality.

Adding even more firepower to the project is the possibility of Deepika Padukone joining the ensemble. Anand, known for extracting peak performances and spectacle from his actors (War, Pathaan, Fighter), is rumored to be putting together one of the most ambitious action-dramas in recent Bollywood memory.

Birthday Reveal in the Works?

With Suhana Khan’s birthday falling on May 22, sources close to the production suggest that we might see a first look poster or teaser revealed on her special day. “What better gift than unveiling the legacy and the next-gen Khan together in a film titled King?” said a source. “The shoot starts tomorrow, and they’re aiming to lock visuals quickly. A Suhana-centric reveal is very much on the cards.”

Hype Is Real

From Twitter trends to fan theories, the buzz around King has been simmering for months, especially after reports emerged that Shah Rukh Khan had locked in Siddharth Anand for a passion project that would also introduce his daughter to the masses in a grand fashion. If the cryptic “Tomorrow” tweet is indeed about King, then the film’s journey is officially beginning—with a bang.

