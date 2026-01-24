Siddharth Anand reunited with SRK three years after Pathaan as the action spectacle gears up for a year-end theatrical roar.

Shah Rukh Khan has officially marked the end of 2026 with KING, announcing that the much-anticipated action thriller will storm cinemas on December 24, 2026. The release date reveal, unveiled by SRK and director Siddharth Anand, was accompanied by striking new visuals from the film’s announcement teaser, instantly sending fans into a frenzy and positioning KING as the biggest Christmas release of the year.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shah Rukh Khan shared a teaser video that offers a deeper look into the film’s intense visual world. The clip showcases the superstar in a fierce, salt-and-pepper bloody avatar, set against breathtaking landscapes and sharp, stylised frames that underline the film’s high-octane tone. Along with the video, SRK wrote, “#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement,” triggering massive excitement across social media.

The timing of the announcement has added another layer of buzz. The date reveal comes on the eve of the three-year anniversary of Pathaan, the blockbuster that marked SRK’s return to the big screen and began his record-breaking run with Jawan and Dunki. With KING, Siddharth Anand reunites with Shah Rukh Khan, reigniting expectations of another adrenaline-fuelled cinematic spectacle.

Earlier, on November 2, Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, the makers had dropped the electrifying title reveal of KING. The announcement introduced SRK’s silver-haired, action-driven look, an SRK-special theme track, and the now-viral dialogue, “Darr nahi, Dehshat hoon,” setting off widespread chatter across media platforms. With the release date now locked, anticipation around the film has only intensified.



Directed by Siddharth Anand, KING is produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film features a massive ensemble cast led by Shah Rukh Khan, with Suhana Khan making her theatrical debut alongside her father. The cast also includes Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles, supported by Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji.

With its Christmas release window, explosive visuals, and SRK’s return in a powerful new avatar, KING is shaping up to be the most awaited big-screen spectacle of 2026—one that promises to close the year on a thunderous high and set the tone for 2027.

