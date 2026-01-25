Sajid Khan’s directorial journey began successfully and he delivered three back-to-back hits. After a hiatus, he has once again worn the director’s hat. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the filmmaker quietly began shooting for his next film, titled Hundred. Interestingly, while all his previous films were comic capers, Hundred is a horror flick.

EXCLUSIVE: Sajid Khan’s horror flick Hundred goes on floors; stars Yashvardhan Ahuja, Nitanshi Goel

A source told us, “The makers of Hundred began the shoot of the film in Mumbai’s Film City on Friday, January 23. They purposely chose this day to coincide with the commencement of the filming on the occasion of Basant Panchmi.”

Bollywood Hungama has further learned that Hundred marks the launch of Yashvardhan Ahuja, son of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. Nitanshi Goel, of Laapataa Ladies (2024) fame, has come on board as the female lead.

Hundred is produced by Amar Butala and Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Amar Butala has earlier produced Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu (2023) and was the co-producer of Mission Mangal (2019), Kesari (2019), Total Dhamaal (2019), Tubelight (2017), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) etc. He was the associate producer on Himmatwala (2013), which was incidentally also directed by Sajid Khan.

Interestingly, life comes full circle for Sajid Khan. This is because he began his directorial journey by directing one of the shorts in Darna Zaroori Hai (2006), which was also a horror film.

In December 2025, Sajid Khan was in the news after he suffered a foot injury while on a film set. As a result, the director had to undergo surgery. The surgery was successful and this update was provided by Sajid’s sister, Farah Khan.

According to reports, the director suffered a foot fracture on December 27. He was promptly admitted to a hospital in the city, where medical professionals evaluated the injury and advised surgical intervention. Khan underwent the procedure the next day, December 28.

