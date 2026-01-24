Actor and self-proclaimed film critic claims the firing was accidental while cleaning his licensed firearm; police recover weapon and continue investigation.

Mumbai Police have arrested actor and self-styled film critic Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, in connection with an alleged firing incident that took place in the Andheri area earlier this month. The arrest follows an investigation into gunshots fired at a residential building where writer-director Neeraj Kumar Mishra resides.

According to police officials, Khan was taken into custody from his studio on Friday night. After preliminary questioning, he was formally arrested by a Mumbai Police team. During the interrogation, Khan reportedly admitted to discharging four rounds from his licensed firearm on January 18. The weapon used in the incident has since been seized by the authorities.

At present, investigators have not established a clear motive behind the firing. Police stated that Khan maintained he had no intention of causing harm and described the incident as accidental. In his statement to investigators, Khan claimed that he was in the process of cleaning his firearm and decided to test it, which led to the shots being fired.

He further told police that he aimed the gun toward a mangrove stretch located in front of his house, believing it to be a safe and unoccupied area. However, he alleged that strong winds altered the trajectory of at least one bullet, causing it to travel beyond the intended area and strike a residential building in the Oshiwara locality.

Officials confirmed that writer-director Neeraj Kumar Mishra lives on the second floor of the building that was hit, while model Prateek Baid resides on the fourth floor. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Initially, police had no concrete leads regarding the identity of the person responsible for the firing. However, further technical analysis and inquiry eventually pointed to Khan’s involvement, leading to his detention and subsequent arrest.

Khan is currently in police custody as authorities continue to question him and examine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further action will be determined based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

