November 2, 2025, marked a significant milestone for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as he turned 60, an occasion celebrated by fans around the world. Traditionally, the actor greets his admirers from the balcony of his iconic residence, Mannat, drawing thousands of fans eager for a glimpse of the King Khan. However, this year’s celebration was different.

Shah Rukh Khan skips Mannat balcony tradition on 60th birthday, cites safety concerns: “My deepest apologies”

Due to ongoing renovations at Mannat and concerns over crowd control, Shah Rukh Khan was advised by authorities not to step out and meet the gathered fans. In a heartfelt message posted on X (formerly Twitter), SRK expressed his apologies to his fans, stating, “My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues.”

The large crowd that assembled outside Mannat had to be asked to disperse to maintain safety protocols, despite the enthusiasm and love fans brought to the occasion. This decision, while disappointing for many, was made with the well-being of everyone as a priority.

To keep the birthday celebrations interactive, a meet and greet session was organized by SRK’s fan club at the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir Auditorium, Bandra, Mumbai. Many fans were excited for the opportunity to meet Shah Rukh Khan there, continuing the joyous atmosphere despite the change in plans for the traditional Mannat meet.

Fans worldwide flooded social media with warm wishes and tributes for the superstar, making his 60th birthday a memorable event filled with admiration and love.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Reflecting on the man behind the veil of stardom

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.