The wait is finally over for Naagin fans! On the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, television czarina Ektaa R Kapoor made a special appearance on Bigg Boss 19, joining host Salman Khan on stage — and with her came a major revelation that set the internet buzzing. Kapoor officially announced Naagin 7 and introduced the show’s new lead — Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirmed as new Naagin! Ektaa R Kapoor unveils Naagin 7 lead on Bigg Boss 19 with Salman Khan

The announcement came as a delightful surprise for fans who had long been speculating about the next face of the fantasy franchise. Dressed in her Naagin avatar, Priyanka made a stunning entry on the Bigg Boss stage, performing a captivating act that marked her grand return to television. The actress, who rose to fame with Udaariyaan and became one of the most loved contestants on Bigg Boss 16, is now ready to embrace her most powerful role yet.

Expressing her excitement, Priyanka shared that the role of Naagin has been a dream come true. She revealed that this opportunity was first hinted at during her stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house when Ektaa R Kapoor had entered as a guest. “She had promised me that day that she would give me a big project, and today she has kept her word,” Priyanka said, expressing gratitude towards the producer for her faith and support.

Ektaa R Kapoor, known for shaping some of Indian television’s biggest franchises, said that Priyanka embodies everything she envisioned for the next Naagin — grace, strength, and charisma. The producer also teased that Naagin 7 will mark a new era for the supernatural series that will take the saga to new heights.

The Naagin universe has, over the years, featured some of television’s most iconic leading ladies, including Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti, and Surbhi Chandna. Mouni Roy remains the only actress to have led two consecutive seasons. With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary now stepping into the mystical world, anticipation for Naagin 7 is higher than ever.

Fans are already flooding social media with excitement, calling Priyanka “the perfect Naagin” and praising Ektaa R Kapoor for her casting choice. If the grand reveal on Bigg Boss 19 is anything to go by, Naagin 7 is all set to cast its spell once again on Indian television.

Also Read: Naagin 7 kicks off! Ektaa R Kapoor says it is time to make ‘Param Sarva Sresht Naagin’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.