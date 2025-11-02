Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29, has been a hot topic among fans and the film fraternity, especially with the makers promising an exciting update in November 2025. The buzz reached another level recently when Mahesh Babu broke social media silence and sparked a playful conversation with director SS Rajamouli on Twitter—accidentally revealing key casting details and teasing fans with a fun banter that confirmed Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran as part of the project.

Mahesh Babu spoils SS Rajamouli’s surprise, confirms Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in SSMB29

The exchange began with Mahesh Babu tweeting to Rajamouli, “It’s November already,” to which the ace filmmaker responded humorously, asking which movie Mahesh was planning to review this month. Mahesh cheekily referenced Rajamouli’s long-anticipated Mahabharata project, pushing for the promised November reveal about SSMB29.

Rajamouli replied that November had only just started and promised to unveil information gradually. However, Mahesh playfully questioned the pace with, “How slow sir…? Shall we start in 2030?” simultaneously tagging Priyanka Chopra with a tease about her posting Hyderabad streets on her Instagram since January.

The banter quickly intensified when Priyanka Chopra entered the conversation, warning Mahesh, “Helloooo!! hero!!! You want me to leak all the stories you share with me on set? Mind lo fix aithe blind ga esestha..” (Once I make up my mind, I’ll do it blindly), adding a humorous edge to the teasing.

Rajamouli then chided Mahesh for ruining the surprise around the casting, but Mahesh further spilled the beans by confirming that Prithviraj Sukumaran is also involved in the film. Mahesh’s tweet questioning if Prithviraj was meant to be a surprise sent fans into a frenzy of excitement.

